What's Going On With Rumble Stock On Tuesday?

Rumble Inc. RUM shares are trading higher on Tuesday. The video-sharing platform is making waves with an upcoming live interview and a significant blockchain partnership.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski will host a live interview with Donald Trump Jr., board member of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT and host of Rumble’s exclusive podcast “Triggered,” at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas.

The discussion, titled “Uncancelable: Bitcoin, Rumble & Free Speech,” will be live-streamed on Tuesday, May 27.

Rumble is also joining the Bitcoin 2025 event as a 3 Block sponsor, bringing an extensive live-streaming presence to the venue with content from various creators.

Pavlovski compared Bitcoin BTC/USD and Rumble, saying they both symbolize freedom and decentralization. “At Rumble, we’ve adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy because it’s growth-oriented and forward-looking, one of many reasons it’s important that Rumble be involved with Bitcoin 2025,” he said in a press release.

Separately, Rumble has announced a new alliance with TRON DAO, a community-led blockchain initiative focused on advancing decentralized applications.

The collaboration will utilize Rumble Cloud infrastructure to support TRON’s decentralization goals and reduce reliance on conventional cloud service providers.

Rumble Cloud, built on the same foundation as Rumble’s video-streaming technology, provides scalable infrastructure including virtual machines, Kubernetes, cloud storage, and other essential tools. The partnership is designed to strengthen decentralized ecosystems, helping both platforms resist censorship and maintain independence online.

“TRON was built on the belief that the internet should be open, censorship-resistant, and owned by its users,” said Justin Sun, founder of TRON. “Collaborating with Rumble Cloud reinforces that commitment, giving us more freedom to build,” he added.

Price Action: RUM shares are trading higher by 2.62% to $9.40 at last check Tuesday.

