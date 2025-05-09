Expedia, Wolfspeed, HubSpot And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 0.5% on Friday.
Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
Expedia reported first-quarter revenue of $2.99 billion, up 3% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street consensus estimate of $3.01 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Expedia Group shares dipped 9.8% to $152.40 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Jade Biosciences, Inc. JBIO shares tumbled 44.4% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA shares dipped 35.6% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Profound Medical Corp. PROF fell 34.7% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Globus Medical, Inc. GMED tumbled 17.2% to $60.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- FIGS, Inc. FIGS fell 16.2% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF declined 13.2% to $3.84 in pre-market trading after reporting mixed quarterly results.
- Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO dipped 11.6% to $112.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak forecast for the second quarter.
- OUTFRONT Media Inc. OUT declined 7% to $14.31 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly results.
- Grindr Inc. GRND dipped 6.7% to $22.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM dipped 6.3% to $50.82 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
- HubSpot, Inc. HUBS fell 4.7% to $629.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported first0quarter financial results. The company issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
