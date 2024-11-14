Tiger Global Hedge Fund Buys Flutter Entertainment Stock, Sells DexCom

Billionaire investor Chase Coleman's hedge fund, Tiger Global Management, filed its latest Form 13F on Thursday and disclosed its trading activity from the prior quarter. Here's a look at Tiger Global's portfolio changes.

The Details: Tiger Global has $23.439 billion in assets under management and made no changes to its top five holdings:

Meta Platforms, Inc. META

Microsoft Corp. MSFT

Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL

Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO

Sea Limited SE

Read Next: Bitcoin Could Reach $1 Million By 2037, Economist Says: ‘Buy Of A Lifetime’ Opportunity

New Positions: Tiger Global opened three new positions including a $801.3 million stake in Flutter Entertainment Plc FLUT, the parent company of FanDuel. The fund also opened a $201.4 million position in Sherwin-Williams Co. SHW and a $48.9 million position in South Korean e-commerce platform Coupang, Inc. CPNG.

Notable Trades: Tiger Global added 564,090 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM to its portfolio, bringing its total number of shares owned to 3,634,980. The fund also increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO by 195,714 shares, bringing its current holdings to 5,839,256 shares valued at $897.5 million.

Closed Positions: The hedge fund closed out its positions in Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB and DexCom, Inc. DXCM

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.