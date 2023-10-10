Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

eHealth EHTH shares moved upwards by 6.58% to $8.26 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 86.4K shares is 37.8% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.6 million.

Lemonade LMND shares moved upwards by 5.79% to $12.24. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 66.9% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $808.3 million.

Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock rose 5.33% to $1.58. The current volume of 8.4K shares is 5.4% of Maiden Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.4 million.

Citizens CIA stock rose 4.84% to $3.13. As of 13:40 EST, Citizens's stock is trading at a volume of 44.8K, which is 108.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.3 million.

SelectQuote SLQT shares rose 3.36% to $1.23. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 249.3K as of 13:40 EST. This is 31.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $211.3 million.

Waterdrop WDH shares moved upwards by 2.94% to $1.05. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 204.7K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 41.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.5 million.

Losers

Marpai MRAI stock declined by 3.88% to $0.61 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 11.5K, which is 13.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

Selective Insurance Gr SIGI shares fell 3.05% to $101.3. As of 13:40 EST, Selective Insurance Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 657.4K, which is 296.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock declined by 2.4% to $5.49. As of 13:40 EST, Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 165.2K, which is 73.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.3 million.

Skyward Specialty SKWD stock fell 1.91% to $28.79. Skyward Specialty's stock is trading at a volume of 186.8K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 43.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

American Finl Gr AFG stock decreased by 1.78% to $110.66. American Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 203.0K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 56.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.

Hanover Insurance Gr THG shares decreased by 1.74% to $109.37. Hanover Insurance Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 111.1K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 61.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

