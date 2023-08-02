12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Powell Industries POWL shares moved upwards by 41.4% to $86.69 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 562.4K shares, making up 609.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Driven Brands Hldgs DRVN stock decreased by 37.3% to $16.19 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 13.2 million, which is 2313.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Paycom Software PAYC stock declined by 18.74% to $301.32. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 273.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

