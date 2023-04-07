Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Huize Holding HUIZ shares moved upwards by 4.68% to $1.34 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 20.9K, which is 48.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.

Genworth Finl GNW shares rose 4.16% to $5.38. The current volume of 3.7 million shares is 98.3% of Genworth Finl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares increased by 3.68% to $6.75. Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 983 shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 7.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

FG Finl Gr FGF shares moved upwards by 3.44% to $2.4. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2K shares, making up 30.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.

Root ROOT shares rose 3.36% to $4.3. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 64.4K shares, making up 42.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.4 million.

Reliance Global Group RELI shares moved upwards by 2.99% to $2.75. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 5.1K, which is 9.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

Losers

Hippo Holdings HIPO stock declined by 4.62% to $16.13 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings's stock is 111.4K as of 13:40 EST. This is 121.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.0 million.

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares decreased by 4.01% to $1.67. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 534 as of 13:40 EST. This is 3.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

Vericity VERY shares declined by 3.08% to $7.64. The current volume of 127 shares is 4.7% of Vericity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $113.6 million.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares decreased by 3.06% to $2.86. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 63.2K, which is 39.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million.

Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock decreased by 2.69% to $17.59. The current volume of 123.6K shares is 49.4% of Universal Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $536.1 million.

Conifer Holdings CNFR shares decreased by 1.8% to $1.65. As of 13:40 EST, Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6K, which is 68.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.