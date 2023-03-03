12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

C3.ai AI shares rose 30.4% to $27.8 during Friday's regular session. C3.ai's stock is trading at a volume of 46.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 336.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares rose 30.4% to $27.8 during Friday's regular session. C3.ai's stock is trading at a volume of 46.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 336.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Samsara IOT shares rose 20.26% to $20.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.7 million shares, making up 478.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares rose 20.26% to $20.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.7 million shares, making up 478.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. LivePerson LPSN shares moved upwards by 20.24% to $11.58. Trading volume for LivePerson's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 236.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $872.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 20.24% to $11.58. Trading volume for LivePerson's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 236.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $872.2 million. Rekor Systems REKR shares increased by 19.36% to $1.7. The current volume of 476.2K shares is 85.9% of Rekor Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $98.2 million.

shares increased by 19.36% to $1.7. The current volume of 476.2K shares is 85.9% of Rekor Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $98.2 million. Veritone VERI stock rose 17.76% to $7.49. Trading volume for Veritone's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 158.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock rose 17.76% to $7.49. Trading volume for Veritone's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 158.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. SoundHound AI SOUN shares moved upwards by 15.61% to $2.92. Trading volume for SoundHound AI's stock is 13.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 134.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $585.2 million.

Losers

MMTEC MTC stock declined by 19.1% to $1.69 during Friday's regular session. MMTEC's stock is trading at a volume of 680.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 76.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

stock declined by 19.1% to $1.69 during Friday's regular session. MMTEC's stock is trading at a volume of 680.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 76.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. Saverone 2014 SVRE stock decreased by 9.34% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

stock decreased by 9.34% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million. Zscaler ZS shares decreased by 9.06% to $121.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.6 million, which is 300.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 9.06% to $121.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.6 million, which is 300.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Bit Origin BTOG stock decreased by 9.04% to $0.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 62.3K, which is 36.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.

stock decreased by 9.04% to $0.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 62.3K, which is 36.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million. Marvell Tech MRVL stock declined by 7.36% to $42.83. As of 12:30 EST, Marvell Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 21.4 million, which is 198.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 7.36% to $42.83. As of 12:30 EST, Marvell Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 21.4 million, which is 198.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. AuthID AUID stock fell 7.3% to $0.42. AuthID's stock is trading at a volume of 82.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 87.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.