Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock moved upwards by 4.72% to $2.44 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is 9.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock rose 4.36% to $54.8. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 49.4K, which is 26.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Mercury General MCY stock moved upwards by 3.91% to $35.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 207.2K, which is 75.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares increased by 2.74% to $43.74. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 281.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 117.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $988.1 million.

Hippo Holdings HIPO stock moved upwards by 2.22% to $19.28. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 20.0K, which is 20.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $434.9 million.

Huize Holding HUIZ shares rose 1.98% to $1.03. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 19.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.

Losers

United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock declined by 5.01% to $1.71 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 233.6K, which is 59.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.6 million.

Trupanion TRUP stock declined by 4.92% to $59.87. The current volume of 782.5K shares is 169.3% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

F&G Annuities & Life FG shares decreased by 3.98% to $22.2. F&G Annuities & Life's stock is trading at a volume of 76.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $417.2 million.

Lemonade LMND shares decreased by 3.85% to $17.99. Trading volume for Lemonade's stock is 662.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 64.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Kingstone Companies KINS stock fell 3.62% to $1.47. As of 12:40 EST, Kingstone Companies's stock is trading at a volume of 399, which is 0.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

Genworth Finl GNW shares fell 3.05% to $6.21. As of 12:40 EST, Genworth Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 64.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.