Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

SelectQuote SLQT stock moved upwards by 48.86% to $1.28 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 20.3 million shares is 2398.6% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $218.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Kemper KMPR stock increased by 7.14% to $66.3. Trading volume for Kemper's stock is 311.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Cincinnati Financial CINF stock rose 6.65% to $122.95. The current volume of 474.4K shares is 84.4% of Cincinnati Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

eHealth EHTH stock increased by 6.58% to $8.25. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 244.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.1 million.

United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock moved upwards by 3.71% to $2.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 141.7K, which is 55.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.3 million.

Marpai MRAI shares increased by 3.69% to $0.92. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1K shares, making up 6.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.

Losers

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares decreased by 7.39% to $2.32 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 11.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 79.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

Kingstone Companies KINS shares fell 3.62% to $1.6. Trading volume for Kingstone Companies's stock is 9.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.

White Mountains Insurance WTM stock fell 2.89% to $1420.56. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5K shares, making up 13.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Lemonade LMND shares fell 2.21% to $17.73. The current volume of 426.9K shares is 40.4% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Reliance Global Group RELI stock declined by 2.17% to $0.65. The current volume of 87.6K shares is 45.3% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares decreased by 2.14% to $8.27. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.6K shares, making up 61.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.