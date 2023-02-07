ñol


Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 7, 2023 12:40 PM | 3 min read
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • SelectQuote SLQT stock moved upwards by 48.86% to $1.28 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 20.3 million shares is 2398.6% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $218.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Kemper KMPR stock increased by 7.14% to $66.3. Trading volume for Kemper's stock is 311.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Cincinnati Financial CINF stock rose 6.65% to $122.95. The current volume of 474.4K shares is 84.4% of Cincinnati Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • eHealth EHTH stock increased by 6.58% to $8.25. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 244.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.1 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock moved upwards by 3.71% to $2.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 141.7K, which is 55.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.3 million.
  • Marpai MRAI shares increased by 3.69% to $0.92. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1K shares, making up 6.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares decreased by 7.39% to $2.32 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 11.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 79.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
  • Kingstone Companies KINS shares fell 3.62% to $1.6. Trading volume for Kingstone Companies's stock is 9.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
  • White Mountains Insurance WTM stock fell 2.89% to $1420.56. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5K shares, making up 13.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Lemonade LMND shares fell 2.21% to $17.73. The current volume of 426.9K shares is 40.4% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI stock declined by 2.17% to $0.65. The current volume of 87.6K shares is 45.3% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares decreased by 2.14% to $8.27. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.6K shares, making up 61.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

