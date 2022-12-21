Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth GOCO shares increased by 9.2% to $13.29 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 29.5K, which is 27.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million.

SelectQuote SLQT stock increased by 8.86% to $0.7. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 234.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.5 million.

Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares moved upwards by 7.55% to $0.47. Trading volume for Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is 21.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Huize Holding HUIZ shares rose 7.25% to $1.36. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.4K shares, making up 43.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.6 million.

Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock increased by 6.69% to $10.84. The current volume of 114.1K shares is 49.1% of Universal Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $328.9 million.

Waterdrop WDH shares increased by 6.57% to $2.43. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 605.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 244.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $967.5 million.

Losers

FG Finl Gr FGF stock fell 3.11% to $2.81 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2K, which is 23.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

Root ROOT stock declined by 2.87% to $4.75. As of 12:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 81.3K, which is 38.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.

Palomar Hldgs PLMR shares decreased by 1.96% to $47.24. Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 77.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Crawford CRD shares fell 1.88% to $5.24. Trading volume for Crawford's stock is 17.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 60.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Intl General Insurance IGIC shares fell 1.2% to $8.2. As of 12:40 EST, Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3K, which is 3.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.3 million.

Lemonade LMND shares decreased by 0.65% to $15.41. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 377.9K shares, making up 42.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

