Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

eHealth EHTH shares increased by 9.2% to $3.44 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 293.7K shares is 43.5% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.6 million.

Hagerty HGTY shares moved upwards by 3.68% to $9.01. Hagerty's stock is trading at a volume of 235.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 110.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $739.5 million.

Mercury General MCY stock moved upwards by 3.45% to $30.27. Mercury General's stock is trading at a volume of 75.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Genworth Finl GNW shares moved upwards by 3.24% to $4.13. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 40.5% of Genworth Finl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

MBIA MBI stock moved upwards by 3.22% to $9.91. As of 12:40 EST, MBIA's stock is trading at a volume of 46.9K, which is 17.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $545.7 million.

Cincinnati Financial CINF shares rose 2.59% to $98.23. Cincinnati Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 227.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 billion.

Losers

United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock fell 7.46% to $0.57 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 31.3K, which is 26.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock declined by 6.05% to $1.71. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 65.3K shares, making up 53.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.

GoHealth GOCO stock declined by 5.18% to $0.35. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 383.7K shares, making up 30.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.

Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares declined by 4.53% to $14.13. Trading volume for Ambac Financial Group's stock is 244.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $639.3 million.

Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock decreased by 3.44% to $1.08. The current volume of 28.8K shares is 20.1% of Hallmark Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.

Intl General Insurance IGIC shares declined by 3.29% to $7.36. The current volume of 3.6K shares is 20.1% of Intl General Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.