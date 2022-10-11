ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 1:09 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • eHealth EHTH shares increased by 9.2% to $3.44 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 293.7K shares is 43.5% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.6 million.
  • Hagerty HGTY shares moved upwards by 3.68% to $9.01. Hagerty's stock is trading at a volume of 235.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 110.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $739.5 million.
  • Mercury General MCY stock moved upwards by 3.45% to $30.27. Mercury General's stock is trading at a volume of 75.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Genworth Finl GNW shares moved upwards by 3.24% to $4.13. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 40.5% of Genworth Finl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • MBIA MBI stock moved upwards by 3.22% to $9.91. As of 12:40 EST, MBIA's stock is trading at a volume of 46.9K, which is 17.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $545.7 million.
  • Cincinnati Financial CINF shares rose 2.59% to $98.23. Cincinnati Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 227.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 billion.

Losers

  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock fell 7.46% to $0.57 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 31.3K, which is 26.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock declined by 6.05% to $1.71. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 65.3K shares, making up 53.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock declined by 5.18% to $0.35. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 383.7K shares, making up 30.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.
  • Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares declined by 4.53% to $14.13. Trading volume for Ambac Financial Group's stock is 244.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $639.3 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock decreased by 3.44% to $1.08. The current volume of 28.8K shares is 20.1% of Hallmark Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
  • Intl General Insurance IGIC shares declined by 3.29% to $7.36. The current volume of 3.6K shares is 20.1% of Intl General Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

