According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 4.35% to $0.95 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 21.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 92.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.

FG Finl Gr FGFPP shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $20.49. The current volume of 4.7K shares is 227.4% of FG Finl Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

FedNat Holding FNHC stock increased by 1.81% to $0.36. FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 22.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

FG Finl Gr FGF shares rose 1.79% to $1.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 38.3K shares, making up 74.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR shares rose 1.46% to $146.07. The current volume of 171.3K shares is 47.0% of RenaissanceRe Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.

United Fire Gr UFCS shares increased by 1.11% to $30.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 19.0K, which is 21.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $773.2 million.

Losers

Root ROOT stock decreased by 7.35% to $10.72 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 254.6K shares, making up 12.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.5 million.

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares declined by 6.26% to $2.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.4K, which is 8.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

MBIA MBI stock fell 6.2% to $11.96. The current volume of 43.8K shares is 16.3% of MBIA's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $662.6 million.

Bright Health Gr BHG stock fell 5.96% to $1.58. Trading volume for Bright Health Gr's stock is 911.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 60.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $991.7 million.

eHealth EHTH stock decreased by 5.77% to $4.9. The current volume of 428.6K shares is 85.4% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $133.8 million.

Oscar Health OSCR shares fell 5.38% to $5.99. The current volume of 903.7K shares is 49.1% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

