Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Marpai MRAI stock increased by 5.81% to $0.9 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 223.0K, which is 162.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares rose 2.96% to $2.78. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is 28.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 million.
- FedNat Holding FNHC stock rose 2.9% to $0.4. As of 12:40 EST, FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 989.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO stock increased by 2.16% to $20.74. As of 12:40 EST, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 120.4K, which is 55.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $728.7 million.
- Mercury General MCY shares increased by 1.19% to $34.74. The current volume of 125.4K shares is 26.2% of Mercury General's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Tiptree TIPT stock increased by 1.07% to $12.2. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.6K shares, making up 24.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.1 million.
Losers
- Lemonade LMND stock declined by 6.19% to $23.67 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Lemonade's stock is 629.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- SelectQuote SLQT shares decreased by 5.8% to $1.67. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 734.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.0 million.
- eHealth EHTH stock decreased by 5.13% to $7.59. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 268.4K shares, making up 62.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.8 million.
- Reliance Global Group RELI stock fell 4.31% to $0.83. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 252.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- Conifer Holdings CNFR stock declined by 4.15% to $1.85. Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 7.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- Prudential Financial PRU shares declined by 3.67% to $99.61. The current volume of 677.4K shares is 37.5% of Prudential Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
