Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Progressive PGR shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $126.66 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Progressive's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 73.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 billion.
- WR Berkley WRB stock moved upwards by 1.59% to $67.67. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 336.5K shares, making up 24.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 billion.
- Allstate ALL shares increased by 1.51% to $131.69. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 782.4K shares, making up 42.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 billion.
- Crawford CRD stock rose 1.43% to $7.08. Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- HCI Group HCI shares rose 1.09% to $59.3. The current volume of 30.4K shares is 28.6% of HCI Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $536.9 million.
- Intl General Insurance IGIC shares rose 1.03% to $7.78. Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 945 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.6 million.
Losers
- GoHealth GOCO stock decreased by 5.58% to $0.58 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 71.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Marpai MRAI stock fell 5.25% to $0.72. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 287.3K shares, making up 283.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Hippo Holdings HIPO shares decreased by 4.67% to $0.9. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings's stock is 677.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $524.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Reliance Global Group RELI stock decreased by 4.58% to $0.88. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 620.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 74.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Prudential PUK shares decreased by 4.5% to $22.95. Trading volume for Prudential's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 354.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 billion.
- FedNat Holding FNHC shares decreased by 4.44% to $0.33. Trading volume for FedNat Holding's stock is 71.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
