12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Remitly Global RELY shares rose 13.0% to $11.88 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Exela Technologies XELA shares increased by 13.01% to $1.65. This security traded at a volume of 4.8 million shares come close, making up 3.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
- DoubleVerify Hldgs DV shares moved upwards by 11.85% to $26.7. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- My Size MYSZ shares moved upwards by 11.04% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Confluent CFLT stock increased by 8.2% to $31.4. At the close, Confluent's trading volume reached 166.0K shares. This is 4.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Procore Technologies PCOR stock rose 5.93% to $60.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Paymentus Holdings PAY shares fell 17.2% to $15.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock fell 9.2% to $5.63. Trading volume for this security closed at 252.3K, accounting for 17.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Fortinet FTNT shares decreased by 8.96% to $57.25. At the close, Fortinet's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 40.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- MMTEC MTC stock fell 7.38% to $4.77. At the close, MMTEC's trading volume reached 871.2K shares. This is 184.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
- Shift4 Payments FOUR shares fell 6.91% to $37.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus KLIC shares decreased by 5.96% to $45.31. Trading volume for this security closed at 56.7K, accounting for 7.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.