12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Jakks Pacific JAKK stock rose 32.0% to $22.55 during Thursday's regular session. Jakks Pacific's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1894.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares rose 31.65% to $6.03. Trading volume for ToughBuilt Industries's stock is 60.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 580.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Wingstop WING shares rose 21.41% to $121.03. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 287.2% of Wingstop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Sleep Number SNBR stock moved upwards by 18.11% to $43.03. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 895.4K shares, making up 174.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $956.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nerdy NRDY shares rose 17.68% to $2.5. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 735.0K shares, making up 65.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.1 million.
- Shift Technologies SFT shares increased by 17.44% to $1.07. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 52.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million.
Losers
- Coursera COUR shares fell 22.2% to $12.65 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Coursera's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 522.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI stock declined by 22.17% to $0.11. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 9.0 million, which is 152.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Carriage Servs CSV shares decreased by 18.12% to $36.07. The current volume of 204.3K shares is 162.9% of Carriage Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $537.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares declined by 15.42% to $6.53. Trading volume for Lulus Fashion Lounge's stock is 148.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 67.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.5 million.
- Boot Barn Holdings BOOT stock fell 10.07% to $62.89. Boot Barn Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 300.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock decreased by 8.46% to $0.26. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 193.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
