Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 12:41 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Waterdrop WDH stock increased by 5.46% to $1.35 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 13.6K, which is 9.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $519.2 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock rose 4.53% to $0.54. The current volume of 389.8K shares is 19.2% of GoHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $65.5 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares increased by 4.04% to $51.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 92.8K, which is 32.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG shares rose 3.88% to $1.87. Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 322.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock moved upwards by 3.69% to $0.86. The current volume of 292.4K shares is 10.5% of Hippo Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $480.3 million.
  • Aegon AEG stock rose 3.6% to $4.17. As of 12:40 EST, Aegon's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 58.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion.

Losers

  • Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock fell 3.51% to $2.06 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Maiden Hldgs's stock is 45.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.7 million.
  • Progressive PGR stock decreased by 2.94% to $112.67. Progressive's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ProAssurance PRA shares declined by 2.2% to $22.33. The current volume of 40.8K shares is 19.0% of ProAssurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Kinsale Capital Gr KNSL stock decreased by 2.01% to $222.69. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.7K shares, making up 20.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
  • Kingstone Companies KINS stock fell 1.6% to $3.71. As of 12:40 EST, Kingstone Companies's stock is trading at a volume of 916, which is 7.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million.
  • Cincinnati Financial CINF stock declined by 1.41% to $110.8. As of 12:40 EST, Cincinnati Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 255.4K, which is 36.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas