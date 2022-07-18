Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Waterdrop WDH stock increased by 5.46% to $1.35 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 13.6K, which is 9.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $519.2 million.

Losers

Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock fell 3.51% to $2.06 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Maiden Hldgs's stock is 45.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.