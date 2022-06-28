ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 5:37 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Frontdoor FTDR stock increased by 9.0% to $24.11 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • EBET EBET shares moved upwards by 7.75% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
  • Stride LRN shares increased by 7.28% to $40.52. This security traded at a volume of 79.7K shares come close, making up 12.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares rose 5.88% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.7 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.23. Trading volume for this security closed at 358.5K, accounting for 14.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • Muscle Maker GRIL stock increased by 5.2% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

Losers

  • Tuniu TOUR stock declined by 5.2% to $0.72 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 14.9 million shares come close, making up 8499.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.0 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares decreased by 4.57% to $2.72. This security traded at a volume of 614.8K shares come close, making up 6.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Yoshitsu TKLF stock fell 3.76% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock fell 3.14% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock decreased by 2.94% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • Vuzix VUZI stock fell 2.92% to $6.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

