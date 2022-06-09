ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 6:02 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Regis RGS shares rose 74.9% to $0.98 during Thursday's after-market session. Regis's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 141.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT shares moved upwards by 10.19% to $3.89. This security traded at a volume of 197.6K shares come close, making up 20.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Vail Resorts MTN shares rose 5.49% to $259.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Dada Nexus DADA stock moved upwards by 4.95% to $8.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares increased by 4.85% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.
  • Nerdy NRDY shares moved upwards by 4.71% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $301.4 million.

Losers

  • Stitch Fix SFIX shares declined by 15.7% to $6.56 during Thursday's after-market session. Stitch Fix's trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 38.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $711.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • EBET EBET stock fell 6.41% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL stock decreased by 3.97% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI stock declined by 3.76% to $0.22. This security traded at a volume of 501.5K shares come close, making up 15.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Tuniu TOUR stock declined by 3.51% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $68.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Skechers USA SKX stock decreased by 3.27% to $40.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

