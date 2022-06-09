12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Regis RGS shares rose 74.9% to $0.98 during Thursday's after-market session. Regis's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 141.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.

shares rose 74.9% to $0.98 during Thursday's after-market session. Regis's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 141.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million. Rent the Runway RENT shares moved upwards by 10.19% to $3.89. This security traded at a volume of 197.6K shares come close, making up 20.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 10.19% to $3.89. This security traded at a volume of 197.6K shares come close, making up 20.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Vail Resorts MTN shares rose 5.49% to $259.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

shares rose 5.49% to $259.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Dada Nexus DADA stock moved upwards by 4.95% to $8.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

stock moved upwards by 4.95% to $8.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares increased by 4.85% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.

shares increased by 4.85% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million. Nerdy NRDY shares moved upwards by 4.71% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $301.4 million.

Losers

Stitch Fix SFIX shares declined by 15.7% to $6.56 during Thursday's after-market session. Stitch Fix's trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 38.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $711.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

shares declined by 15.7% to $6.56 during Thursday's after-market session. Stitch Fix's trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 38.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $711.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. EBET EBET stock fell 6.41% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.

stock fell 6.41% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million. Esports Entertainment GMBL stock decreased by 3.97% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

stock decreased by 3.97% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million. Digital Brands Group DBGI stock declined by 3.76% to $0.22. This security traded at a volume of 501.5K shares come close, making up 15.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

stock declined by 3.76% to $0.22. This security traded at a volume of 501.5K shares come close, making up 15.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million. Tuniu TOUR stock declined by 3.51% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $68.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 3.51% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $68.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Skechers USA SKX stock decreased by 3.27% to $40.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.