Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Marpai MRAI shares increased by 4.8% to $1.31 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.4K shares, making up 7.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.

Losers

Huize Holding HUIZ stock declined by 5.37% to $0.95 during Friday's regular session. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.