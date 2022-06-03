ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 3, 2022 1:22 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Marpai MRAI shares increased by 4.8% to $1.31 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.4K shares, making up 7.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
  • Conifer Holdings CNFR stock rose 3.35% to $1.54. Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 110 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
  • FG Financial Gr FGF shares rose 2.75% to $2.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.9K, which is 13.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock increased by 2.3% to $64.3. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 27.2K, which is 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Crawford CRD stock rose 1.98% to $7.7. The current volume of 532 shares is 1.6% of Crawford's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Intl General Insurance IGIC stock moved upwards by 1.38% to $7.68. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance's stock is 1.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $370.1 million.

Losers

  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock declined by 5.37% to $0.95 during Friday's regular session. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
  • Root ROOT shares fell 5.07% to $1.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 859.6K, which is 27.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.5 million.
  • eHealth EHTH shares decreased by 4.88% to $10.54. The current volume of 115.5K shares is 15.8% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.7 million.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC shares decreased by 4.77% to $0.4. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.3K shares, making up 21.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock declined by 3.76% to $2.94. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 425.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $482.5 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares declined by 3.53% to $1.37. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 574.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $775.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas