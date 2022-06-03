12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Okta OKTA stock moved upwards by 15.8% to $108.45 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

StoneCo STNE shares increased by 13.81% to $11.86. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS stock increased by 5.59% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.

Digital Ally DGLY shares increased by 5.42% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.

PagSeguro Digital PAGS stock rose 5.22% to $16.73. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.

Iris Energy IREN stock moved upwards by 4.53% to $6.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.7 million.

Losers

HashiCorp HCP shares declined by 8.6% to $37.73 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Asana ASAN stock fell 8.01% to $22.18. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Microvision MVIS shares declined by 5.24% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $627.7 million.

DatChat DATS shares declined by 5.22% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.

Yext YEXT shares decreased by 4.88% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $661.1 million.

Sobr Safe SOBR stock decreased by 4.63% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

