Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 2:31 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • GoHealth GOCO shares rose 13.84% to $0.88 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 2.2 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 65.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.6 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI stock rose 9.0% to $2.47. The current volume of 25.5K shares is 9.8% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
  • Metromile MILE shares increased by 8.82% to $1.11. The current volume of 324.5K shares is 32.0% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $145.2 million.
  • Root ROOT stock rose 6.92% to $1.39. The current volume of 853.2K shares is 25.8% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.4 million.
  • Donegal Gr DGICB shares rose 5.91% to $16.75. As of 12:40 EST, Donegal Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 394, which is 9.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $492.0 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares moved upwards by 5.04% to $54.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 80.1K, which is 31.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • FG Financial Gr FGFPP stock decreased by 2.92% to $20.3 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 741 shares, making up 65.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares decreased by 1.73% to $1.71. As of 12:40 EST, United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 29.3K, which is 14.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.9 million.
  • Horace Mann Educators HMN shares declined by 1.44% to $41.28. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 87.1K shares, making up 42.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock decreased by 1.41% to $0.69. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is 48.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • Intl General Insurance IGIC shares fell 1.16% to $7.71. Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 55.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 444.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $378.9 million.
  • ProAssurance PRA shares decreased by 0.94% to $22.36. ProAssurance's stock is trading at a volume of 32.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

