QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 6:02 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Deckers Outdoor DECK stock increased by 13.1% to $256.48 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • EBET EBET shares moved upwards by 10.06% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock increased by 6.97% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH shares increased by 5.65% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • Regis RGS shares moved upwards by 4.81% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares increased by 4.48% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.

Losers

  • Ross Stores ROST shares declined by 22.7% to $71.7 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.3 million shares come close, making up 77.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares fell 7.85% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Burlington Stores BURL stock decreased by 7.45% to $164.0. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 billion.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL stock declined by 5.41% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
  • Citi Trends CTRN shares declined by 3.59% to $28.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.8 million.
  • Nerdy NRDY shares declined by 3.43% to $1.69. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 178.6K shares, which is 28.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $141.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers