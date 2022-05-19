12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Deckers Outdoor DECK stock increased by 13.1% to $256.48 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- EBET EBET shares moved upwards by 10.06% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock increased by 6.97% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares increased by 5.65% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- Regis RGS shares moved upwards by 4.81% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
- Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares increased by 4.48% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
Losers
- Ross Stores ROST shares declined by 22.7% to $71.7 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.3 million shares come close, making up 77.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO shares fell 7.85% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Burlington Stores BURL stock decreased by 7.45% to $164.0. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 billion.
- Esports Entertainment GMBL stock declined by 5.41% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
- Citi Trends CTRN shares declined by 3.59% to $28.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.8 million.
- Nerdy NRDY shares declined by 3.43% to $1.69. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 178.6K shares, which is 28.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $141.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
