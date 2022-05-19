12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Deckers Outdoor DECK stock increased by 13.1% to $256.48 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

Ross Stores ROST shares declined by 22.7% to $71.7 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.3 million shares come close, making up 77.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

