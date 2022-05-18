QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2022 1:02 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes CNFRL shares moved upwards by 6.02% to $24.65 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes's stock is 24.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 1571.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Unico American UNAM stock increased by 6.01% to $1.94. The current volume of 384 shares is 6.0% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • ProAssurance PRA stock increased by 4.6% to $21.93. Trading volume for ProAssurance's stock is 102.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 55.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • James River Gr Hldgs JRVR shares rose 3.39% to $26.17. The current volume of 182.6K shares is 50.6% of James River Gr Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $982.3 million.
  • Conifer Holdings CNFR shares moved upwards by 2.17% to $1.73. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 821 shares, making up 14.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • Progressive PGR stock increased by 1.6% to $112.98. As of 12:40 EST, Progressive's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 54.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 billion.

Losers

  • SelectQuote SLQT stock decreased by 6.55% to $2.79 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 688.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.6 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock declined by 6.26% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 877.2K, which is 38.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $853.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • eHealth EHTH stock declined by 4.5% to $10.63. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 210.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.8 million.
  • Oscar Health OSCR stock fell 4.41% to $5.75. As of 12:40 EST, Oscar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 784.8K, which is 52.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares decreased by 4.16% to $0.68. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is 16.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock fell 4.13% to $1.63. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 48.2K shares, making up 24.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

