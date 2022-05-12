QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 12:44 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • BRP Group BRP shares rose 10.72% to $19.72 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 696.6K, which is 120.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 8.98% to $0.87. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3K shares, making up 1.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock rose 7.94% to $2.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0 million, which is 46.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.1 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares rose 6.33% to $48.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 246.4K, which is 110.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $960.5 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR shares increased by 5.99% to $56.09. Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 137.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 95.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Waterdrop WDH shares increased by 5.66% to $1.12. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 30.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $436.9 million.

Losers

  • Conifer Holdings CNFR shares decreased by 9.41% to $1.83 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.5K shares, making up 122.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • GoHealth GOCO shares fell 7.39% to $0.7. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock declined by 4.56% to $3.14. The current volume of 10.5K shares is 22.2% of Hallmark Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes CNFRL shares fell 4.32% to $23.53. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0K, which is 75.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares fell 3.86% to $4.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 18.2K, which is 37.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock fell 3.52% to $1.24. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings's stock is 3.2 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 154.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $697.7 million.

