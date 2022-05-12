Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

BRP Group BRP shares rose 10.72% to $19.72 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 696.6K, which is 120.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Conifer Holdings CNFR shares decreased by 9.41% to $1.83 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.5K shares, making up 122.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.