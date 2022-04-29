QQQ
Why Liberty Energy Shares Are Falling

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 29, 2022 10:36 AM | 1 min read

Liberty Energy Inc LBRT shares are trading lower by 7.45% at $16.33 after the company announced the pricing of a secondary offering of Class A common stock by selling stockholders.

Liberty Energy will not sell any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom. Liberty Energy says BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Liberty Energy provides hydraulic fracturing services, mainly pressure pumping, to onshore E&P firms' major basins throughout North America.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Liberty Energy has a 52-week high of $20.05 and a 52-week low of $8.50.

