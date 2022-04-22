Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth GOCO stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $0.75 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 29.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $0.75 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 29.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.4 million. United Fire Gr UFCS shares moved upwards by 1.91% to $30.81. The current volume of 21.0K shares is 27.2% of United Fire Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $769.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 1.91% to $30.81. The current volume of 21.0K shares is 27.2% of United Fire Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $769.9 million. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock increased by 1.71% to $0.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 31.3K, which is 12.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

stock increased by 1.71% to $0.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 31.3K, which is 12.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million. National Security Group NSEC shares rose 1.55% to $16.3. The current volume of 814 shares is 4.9% of National Security Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.

shares rose 1.55% to $16.3. The current volume of 814 shares is 4.9% of National Security Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million. Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 MHNC shares moved upwards by 1.51% to $20.15. Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043's stock is trading at a volume of 688 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

shares moved upwards by 1.51% to $20.15. Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043's stock is trading at a volume of 688 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Intl General Insurance IGIC stock increased by 1.4% to $7.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.5K, which is 7.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.1 million.

Losers

Hippo Holdings HIPO stock decreased by 8.34% to $1.71 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings's stock is 739.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $967.1 million.

stock decreased by 8.34% to $1.71 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings's stock is 739.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $967.1 million. Huize Holding HUIZ shares fell 5.49% to $1.12. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 7.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.

shares fell 5.49% to $1.12. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 7.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million. Kemper KMPR stock declined by 4.94% to $51.49. Trading volume for Kemper's stock is 152.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.

stock declined by 4.94% to $51.49. Trading volume for Kemper's stock is 152.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. Allstate ALL shares decreased by 4.7% to $134.5. Trading volume for Allstate's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 billion.

shares decreased by 4.7% to $134.5. Trading volume for Allstate's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 billion. Lemonade LMND stock declined by 4.5% to $20.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 592.1K, which is 29.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

stock declined by 4.5% to $20.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 592.1K, which is 29.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares declined by 4.31% to $53.82. The current volume of 76.1K shares is 36.0% of Goosehead Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.