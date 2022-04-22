QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 22, 2022 12:41 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • GoHealth GOCO stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $0.75 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 29.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.4 million.
  • United Fire Gr UFCS shares moved upwards by 1.91% to $30.81. The current volume of 21.0K shares is 27.2% of United Fire Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $769.9 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock increased by 1.71% to $0.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 31.3K, which is 12.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
  • National Security Group NSEC shares rose 1.55% to $16.3. The current volume of 814 shares is 4.9% of National Security Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
  • Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 MHNC shares moved upwards by 1.51% to $20.15. Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043's stock is trading at a volume of 688 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Intl General Insurance IGIC stock increased by 1.4% to $7.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.5K, which is 7.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.1 million.

Losers

  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock decreased by 8.34% to $1.71 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings's stock is 739.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $967.1 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ shares fell 5.49% to $1.12. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 7.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.
  • Kemper KMPR stock declined by 4.94% to $51.49. Trading volume for Kemper's stock is 152.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
  • Allstate ALL shares decreased by 4.7% to $134.5. Trading volume for Allstate's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 billion.
  • Lemonade LMND stock declined by 4.5% to $20.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 592.1K, which is 29.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares declined by 4.31% to $53.82. The current volume of 76.1K shares is 36.0% of Goosehead Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

