Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 18, 2022 1:01 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Unico American UNAM stock moved upwards by 4.74% to $2.87 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 552 shares, making up 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
  • ProAssurance PRA stock rose 1.82% to $26.23. Trading volume for ProAssurance's stock is 52.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • WR Berkley WRB shares rose 1.18% to $69.03. WR Berkley's stock is trading at a volume of 540.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 billion.
  • Hanover Insurance Gr THG stock increased by 1.1% to $152.29. As of 12:40 EST, Hanover Insurance Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 45.4K, which is 27.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
  • Reinsurance Group RGA shares moved upwards by 0.92% to $113.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 82.2K shares, making up 20.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion.
  • SiriusPoint SPNT shares increased by 0.92% to $6.54. The current volume of 117.1K shares is 32.8% of SiriusPoint's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Metromile MILE shares declined by 8.55% to $1.07 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Metromile's stock is 488.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.9 million.
  • Lemonade LMND stock fell 8.25% to $21.81. Trading volume for Lemonade's stock is 609.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Root ROOT stock fell 7.23% to $1.6. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 48.3% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $406.4 million.
  • eHealth EHTH shares fell 7.13% to $8.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 156.3K, which is 24.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.2 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares fell 7.12% to $1.84. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 579.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock declined by 6.23% to $1.99. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 954.9K shares, making up 32.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $328.0 million.

