Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Unico American UNAM stock moved upwards by 4.74% to $2.87 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 552 shares, making up 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

ProAssurance PRA stock rose 1.82% to $26.23. Trading volume for ProAssurance's stock is 52.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

WR Berkley WRB shares rose 1.18% to $69.03. WR Berkley's stock is trading at a volume of 540.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 billion.

Hanover Insurance Gr THG stock increased by 1.1% to $152.29. As of 12:40 EST, Hanover Insurance Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 45.4K, which is 27.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.

Reinsurance Group RGA shares moved upwards by 0.92% to $113.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 82.2K shares, making up 20.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion.

SiriusPoint SPNT shares increased by 0.92% to $6.54. The current volume of 117.1K shares is 32.8% of SiriusPoint's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

Metromile MILE shares declined by 8.55% to $1.07 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Metromile's stock is 488.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.9 million.

Lemonade LMND stock fell 8.25% to $21.81. Trading volume for Lemonade's stock is 609.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Root ROOT stock fell 7.23% to $1.6. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 48.3% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $406.4 million.

eHealth EHTH shares fell 7.13% to $8.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 156.3K, which is 24.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.2 million.

Hippo Holdings HIPO shares fell 7.12% to $1.84. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 579.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

SelectQuote SLQT stock declined by 6.23% to $1.99. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 954.9K shares, making up 32.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $328.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.