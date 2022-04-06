QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 6, 2022 5:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Traeger COOK shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $7.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.9 million.
  • Volcon VLCN stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 million.
  • Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock rose 3.96% to $3.67. The company's market cap stands at $191.0 million.
  • Honda Motor Co HMC stock rose 3.49% to $27.78. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 billion.
  • Four Seasons Education FEDU shares moved upwards by 3.31% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.
  • Wayfair W stock moved upwards by 3.31% to $110.5. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 billion.

Losers

  • Charles & Colvard CTHR shares fell 2.5% to $1.56 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
  • Designer Brands DBI stock declined by 1.53% to $13.6. The company's market cap stands at $998.0 million.
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO shares decreased by 1.52% to $7.78. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Hyatt Hotels H stock declined by 1.47% to $88.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion.
  • Brinker International EAT shares fell 1.17% to $34.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • QuantumScape QS shares decreased by 1.04% to $19.09. QuantumScape's trading volume hit 252.3K shares by close, accounting for 2.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

