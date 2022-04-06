12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Traeger COOK shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $7.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.9 million.

Losers

Charles & Colvard CTHR shares fell 2.5% to $1.56 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.

QuantumScape QS shares decreased by 1.04% to $19.09. QuantumScape's trading volume hit 252.3K shares by close, accounting for 2.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.