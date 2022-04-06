11 Stocks That Moved From Wednesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Block Inc SQ saw an uptick in volume as the stock was being discussed at 12:30 p.m, shares moved 1.04% higher since.

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL saw an uptick in volume as the stock was being discussed at 12:32 p.m, shares moved 0.48% higher.

Citigroup Inc C reiterated a “value trap” at 12:38 p.m, shares moved 0.04% higher.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS Steve Weiss said he’s “staying with” his open position of Goldman at 12:39 p.m, shares moved 0.16% higher.

Umpqua Holdings Corp UMPQ Jenny Harrington said Umpqua is a core holding at 12:40 p.m, shares moved 0.73% higher.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL Sarat Sethi said he owns shares of Delta at 12:47 p.m, shares moved 1.03% higher.

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL Sethi mentioned owning shares of United at 12:47 p.m, shares moved 1.23% higher.

FedEx Corporation FDX Weiss said he’d buy FedEx shares at $200 or below at 12:51 p.m, shares moved 0.07% higher.

XPO Logistics Inc XPO shares spiked 1.02% on volume at 12:52 p.m as Sethi said he owns XPO stock and the company is oversold.

Comcast Corporation CMCSA was mentioned in final trades at 12:58 p.m, shares have since moved 0.30% higher.

Prologis Inc PLD was mentioned in final trades, shares moved 0.10% higher.

