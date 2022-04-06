CNBC's Final Trades: CVS Health, AbbVie, iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF And This 'All-Weather' Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s WBA stock is “down 11% year to date, 8.5 times earnings.” She added, “I like what this new management is doing in terms of investing. I’ll buy it on weakness.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named CVS Health Corp CVS as his final trade. “Regardless of what you think of my take on the markets, I do believe this is an all-weather stock. If you get a punk market, you’re still going to need health care, they’re still going to have cash flows to pay down their debt on their balance sheet,” Lebenthal said. “If things go well, the same thing’s going to happen, this is a good stock to own” he added.

Jon Najarian chose AbbVie Inc ABBV as his pick, saying that options traders were “aggressively buying the 170 calls in May.” He added, “I bought the 165s, because that’s the at-the-money. I hope to sell higher strikes as they rally.”

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said that iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA “is a new secular growth market for defense and aerospace spending.” He added, “This is a broad-based ETF that allows you to be invested there.”