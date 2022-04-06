Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group RELI stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $4.24 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 90.8K shares is 3.9% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $4.24 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 90.8K shares is 3.9% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago. Erie Indemnity ERIE stock rose 2.5% to $183.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 25.2K, which is 32.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.

stock rose 2.5% to $183.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 25.2K, which is 32.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion. Kemper KMPR shares rose 2.24% to $55.15. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 55.9K shares, making up 14.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

shares rose 2.24% to $55.15. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 55.9K shares, making up 14.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. Fanhua FANH shares moved upwards by 2.18% to $7.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.2K, which is 12.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $397.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 2.18% to $7.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.2K, which is 12.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $397.8 million. Cincinnati Financial CINF stock increased by 2.08% to $138.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 275.0K, which is 37.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 billion.

stock increased by 2.08% to $138.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 275.0K, which is 37.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher AJG shares increased by 2.06% to $178.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 307.2K, which is 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 billion.

Losers

Trupanion TRUP stock fell 6.67% to $86.49 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 75.0K shares is 16.9% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

stock fell 6.67% to $86.49 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 75.0K shares is 16.9% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. Lemonade LMND stock declined by 6.66% to $25.53. The current volume of 547.4K shares is 24.6% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

stock declined by 6.66% to $25.53. The current volume of 547.4K shares is 24.6% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. SelectQuote SLQT stock decreased by 5.47% to $2.42. The current volume of 537.3K shares is 17.8% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $396.9 million.

stock decreased by 5.47% to $2.42. The current volume of 537.3K shares is 17.8% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $396.9 million. GoHealth GOCO shares fell 5.38% to $1.15. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 38.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.3 million.

shares fell 5.38% to $1.15. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 38.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.3 million. Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares fell 4.77% to $9.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 979.9K, which is 95.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.8 million.

shares fell 4.77% to $9.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 979.9K, which is 95.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.8 million. Huize Holding HUIZ stock fell 4.52% to $1.29. The current volume of 44.1K shares is 16.7% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $66.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.