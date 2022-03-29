Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Oscar Health OSCR shares moved upwards by 8.59% to $9.86 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 497.6K, which is 26.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 6.92% to $3.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0 million, which is 33.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.0 million.

Lemonade LMND shares increased by 6.59% to $28.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 52.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

Intl General Insurance IGIC shares moved upwards by 6.2% to $7.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 5.2K, which is 23.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.8 million.

James River Gr Hldgs JRVR stock rose 5.52% to $23.49. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 247.0K shares, making up 77.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $878.1 million.

Trupanion TRUP shares rose 4.96% to $96.27. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 168.7K shares, making up 38.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.

Losers

Conifer Holdings CNFR stock decreased by 1.64% to $2.4 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 146, which is 1.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.

Travelers Companies TRV shares fell 1.53% to $183.91. Travelers Companies's stock is trading at a volume of 432.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 billion.

Bright Health Gr BHG stock declined by 1.51% to $1.97. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 36.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Progressive PGR stock fell 1.44% to $115.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 592.7K, which is 21.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.4 billion.

Assurant AIZ shares decreased by 1.21% to $181.46. The current volume of 143.0K shares is 28.4% of Assurant's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion.

Allstate ALL stock decreased by 1.16% to $138.98. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 688.5K shares, making up 28.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.