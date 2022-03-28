Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Huize Holding HUIZ shares rose 2.41% to $1.49 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 90.4K, which is 33.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 million.

shares rose 2.41% to $1.49 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 90.4K, which is 33.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 million. Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares moved upwards by 2.25% to $77.99. Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 55.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

shares moved upwards by 2.25% to $77.99. Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 55.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. Unico American UNAM shares rose 2.09% to $2.93. Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 428 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

shares rose 2.09% to $2.93. Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 428 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million. Brown & Brown BRO shares rose 1.7% to $71.57. The current volume of 654.2K shares is 35.8% of Brown & Brown's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.2 billion.

shares rose 1.7% to $71.57. The current volume of 654.2K shares is 35.8% of Brown & Brown's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.2 billion. Brighthouse Finl BHF stock rose 1.66% to $53.12. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 175.6K shares, making up 26.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.

stock rose 1.66% to $53.12. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 175.6K shares, making up 26.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. Kingstone Companies KINS shares increased by 1.33% to $5.3. Kingstone Companies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.

Losers

Lemonade LMND shares declined by 7.15% to $25.21 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 612.4K shares, making up 26.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

shares declined by 7.15% to $25.21 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 612.4K shares, making up 26.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. Ambac Financial Group AMBC stock fell 5.27% to $8.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 180.5K, which is 20.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $383.2 million.

stock fell 5.27% to $8.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 180.5K, which is 20.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $383.2 million. GoHealth GOCO shares declined by 4.82% to $1.28. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 482.0K, which is 12.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.6 million.

shares declined by 4.82% to $1.28. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 482.0K, which is 12.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.6 million. Root ROOT stock declined by 4.42% to $1.95. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $494.0 million.

stock declined by 4.42% to $1.95. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $494.0 million. Waterdrop WDH shares declined by 4.24% to $1.42. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 251.2K, which is 75.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

shares declined by 4.24% to $1.42. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 251.2K, which is 75.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock declined by 4.1% to $1.17. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 118.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.