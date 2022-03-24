All The Stocks That Moved From Thursday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s ‘Fast Money: Halftime Report’ delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often move the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Paramount Global PARA Jim Lebenthal mentioned Paramount at 12:13 p.m., shares spiked 0.17% before falling 0.13%.

QUALCOMM, Inc QCOM Lebenthal mentioned Qualcomm at 12:13 p.m., shares spiked 0.55% on mention, before settling 0.04% higher.

Walt Disney Co DIS Jason Snipe mentioned selling Disney at 12:14 p.m., shares fell 0.35% before settling 0.19% lower.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM Bryan Talkington says he bought Archer-Daniels at 12:18 p.m., shares moved 0.02% higher.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK Lebenthal highlighted Alaska Air at 12:21 p.m., shares moved 0.02% lower since.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF Mentioned as the call of the day at 12:31 p.m., shares moved 0.77% higher after.

Schlumberger NV SLB Pete Najarian mentioned June $45 call options on Schlumberger at 12:41 p.m., shares spiked 0.45% on mention.

Intel Corporation INTC Najarian highlighted April $55 calls on Intel at 12:42 p.m., shares moved 0.21% higher on mention.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA Mentioned in final trades at 12:58 p.m., shares moved 0.18% higher on mention.

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN Mentioned in final trades at 12:58 p.m., shares spiked 0.67% higher on mention.

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Mentioned in final trades at 12:58 p.m., shares spiked 0.20% before falling negative 0.08%.