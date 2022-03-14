Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- RLI RLI shares moved upwards by 4.65% to $108.88 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 110.9K shares, making up 79.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- Investors Title ITIC shares increased by 4.54% to $203.48. Investors Title's stock is trading at a volume of 607 shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 17.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $385.5 million.
- MBIA MBI shares moved upwards by 4.51% to $14.22. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 171.6K, which is 36.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $775.9 million.
- CNA Financial CNA shares increased by 3.95% to $46.53. As of 13:40 EST, CNA Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 121.2K, which is 77.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 billion.
- Prudential Financial PRU stock increased by 3.25% to $109.5. Prudential Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 87.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 billion.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock moved upwards by 3.04% to $6.43. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is 133.2K as of 13:40 EST. This is 65.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $172.4 million.
Losers
- Huize Holding HUIZ shares decreased by 12.58% to $0.66 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 207.7K, which is 242.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
- Metromile MILE stock decreased by 9.85% to $0.87. Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 494.6K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 22.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.5 million.
- Root ROOT shares fell 8.47% to $1.4. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 40.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.1 million.
- Lemonade LMND stock decreased by 8.37% to $17.25. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 950.4K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 42.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- SelectQuote SLQT stock fell 8.3% to $2.04. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 694.7K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 25.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.6 million.
- Trupanion TRUP shares decreased by 7.5% to $73.06. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 245.0K shares, making up 54.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.