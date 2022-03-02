Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) shares increased by 5.53% to $37.97 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for American Equity Inv’s stock is 252.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) stock moved upwards by 5.46% to $138.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 185.7K, which is 66.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion.

Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares increased by 5.09% to $28.25. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 59.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.

(NYSE:CNO) shares increased by 5.08% to $23.78. Trading volume for CNO Finl Group’s stock is 282.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion. Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) shares rose 4.2% to $40.8. Trading volume for Ryan Specialty Group’s stock is 134.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.4 billion.

Losers

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares decreased by 10.93% to $11.82 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 679.7K, which is 110.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $310.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock fell 7.71% to $22.4. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 47.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares fell 6.08% to $2.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.5 million, which is 92.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ROOT) stock declined by 5.75% to $1.64. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 29.3% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $421.1 million. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares declined by 4.6% to $60.57. Trading volume for Palomar Hldgs’s stock is 38.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.