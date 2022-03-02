QQQ
-2.28
349.50
-0.66%
BTC/USD
-1486.65
42406.33
-3.39%
DIA
+ 0.62
338.38
+ 0.18%
SPY
-0.15
438.04
-0.03%
TLT
+ 1.68
134.79
+ 1.23%
GLD
+ 0.76
178.97
+ 0.42%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2022 12:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) shares increased by 5.53% to $37.97 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for American Equity Inv’s stock is 252.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) stock moved upwards by 5.46% to $138.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 185.7K, which is 66.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares increased by 5.09% to $28.25. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 59.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
  • CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) shares increased by 5.08% to $23.78. Trading volume for CNO Finl Group’s stock is 282.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) shares rose 4.2% to $40.8. Trading volume for Ryan Specialty Group’s stock is 134.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock increased by 4.18% to $50.07. The current volume of 262.7K shares is 38.4% of Brighthouse Financial’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

Losers

  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares decreased by 10.93% to $11.82 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 679.7K, which is 110.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $310.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock fell 7.71% to $22.4. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 47.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares fell 6.08% to $2.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.5 million, which is 92.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.0 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock declined by 5.75% to $1.64. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 29.3% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $421.1 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares declined by 4.6% to $60.57. Trading volume for Palomar Hldgs’s stock is 38.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares fell 4.06% to $6.99. Oscar Health’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 57.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more