12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 1, 2022 4:32 pm
Gainers

  • Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock increased by 36.6% to $26.7 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.4 million shares come close, making up 61.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares rose 11.49% to $16.3. At the close, PLBY Group’s trading volume reached 100.3K shares. This is 6.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $689.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock rose 9.78% to $10.55. At the close, WW International’s trading volume reached 102.9K shares. This is 7.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $738.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) shares increased by 7.53% to $96.3. At the close, Ross Stores’s trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 44.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock rose 7.32% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
  • REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) stock rose 7.22% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.9 million.

Losers

  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock decreased by 14.1% to $4.7 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 51.3K shares, which is 2.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) stock fell 14.05% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $771.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock declined by 9.5% to $7.15. The company’s market cap stands at $356.7 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) stock fell 8.04% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $359.8 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares decreased by 6.06% to $25.43. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) shares fell 4.28% to $45.49. At the close, Dutch Bros’s trading volume reached 166.6K shares. This is 9.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
