Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 8, 2022 12:40 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) shares rose 9.6% to $3.37 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Bright Health Gr’s stock is 2.8 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 68.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock rose 7.3% to $4.33. Genworth Finl’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 86.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) stock increased by 4.65% to $28.56. Unum’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 70.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock moved upwards by 4.6% to $4.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 422.4K, which is 6.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $44.5 million.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock rose 3.35% to $2.0. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 47.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) shares rose 3.16% to $54.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 180.4K, which is 52.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

Losers

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock decreased by 14.2% to $1.97 during Tuesday’s regular session. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 8.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 247.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.8 million.
  • Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares declined by 8.61% to $1.7. Trading volume for Marpai’s stock is 261.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) shares declined by 3.98% to $18.6. FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 6.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 175.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock decreased by 3.9% to $1.22. Tian Ruixiang Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) stock declined by 3.41% to $227.86. Trading volume for Willis Towers Watson’s stock is 923.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 80.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares fell 3.26% to $17.81. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 164.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.6 million.

