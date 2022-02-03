12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock moved upwards by 17.7% to $3269.06 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.0 million shares come close, making up 59.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 trillion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares rose 8.22% to $9.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 115.9K, accounting for 2.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $895.2 million.
- Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) shares rose 7.96% to $45.0. At the close, Skechers USA’s trading volume reached 107.6K shares. This is 8.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) shares moved upwards by 7.33% to $21.5. This security traded at a volume of 116.3K shares come close, making up 6.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares moved upwards by 7.12% to $136.0. Etsy’s trading volume hit 88.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.2 billion.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) stock moved upwards by 6.82% to $1068.0. The company’s market cap stands at $53.8 billion.
Losers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares fell 9.9% to $1.09 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.0 million, accounting for 228.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares decreased by 3.32% to $19.23. Ford Motor’s trading volume hit 9.6 million shares by close, accounting for 8.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares declined by 1.95% to $44.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) stock decreased by 1.87% to $2.63. The company’s market cap stands at $81.1 million.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock declined by 1.24% to $2.79. This security traded at a volume of 163.8K shares come close, making up 1.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock fell 1.05% to $0.96. The company’s market cap stands at $137.7 million.
