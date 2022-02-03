12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Guess (NYSE:GES) shares increased by 2.6% to $23.29 during Tuesday's after-market session. Guess's trading volume hit 103.2K shares by close, accounting for 10.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.