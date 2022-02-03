12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock increased by 40.8% to $34.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. Snap’s trading volume hit 16.3 million shares by close, accounting for 79.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares moved upwards by 25.52% to $30.74. This security traded at a volume of 3.5 million shares come close, making up 32.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock moved upwards by 8.93% to $37.56. This security traded at a volume of 3.2 million shares come close, making up 18.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 billion.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock increased by 6.27% to $12.7. Magnite’s trading volume hit 217.1K shares by close, accounting for 8.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares increased by 6.27% to $64.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 4.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 billion.
- Sea (NYSE:SE) stock increased by 5.89% to $153.6. Sea’s trading volume hit 540.5K shares by close, accounting for 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $85.6 billion.
Losers
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock fell 4.9% to $1.35 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $16.2 million.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares fell 2.02% to $3.9. The company’s market cap stands at $74.8 million.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares fell 1.45% to $1.36. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) shares fell 0.94% to $18.01. The company’s market cap stands at $48.7 billion.
- Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) stock fell 0.92% to $17.28. The company’s market cap stands at $679.2 million.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stock decreased by 0.8% to $27.53. At the close, Liberty Global’s trading volume reached 150.5K shares. This is 6.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.9 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.