Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock increased by 3.97% to $1.57 during Thursday’s regular session. Waterdrop’s stock is trading at a volume of 127.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $616.8 million.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares increased by 3.9% to $70.24. The current volume of 27.1K shares is 22.2% of HCI Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $719.9 million.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) shares increased by 1.67% to $24.91. The current volume of 266 shares is 14.5% of Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares rose 1.67% to $28.46. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 55.9K shares, making up 15.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock moved upwards by 1.62% to $1.25. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.8K shares, making up 8.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 million.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) shares moved upwards by 1.56% to $86.0. The current volume of 31.9K shares is 43.7% of Safety Insurance Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Losers

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares declined by 9.57% to $2.5 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 63.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $282.9 million.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares fell 8.15% to $28.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.3 million, which is 60.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock declined by 7.42% to $2.87. The current volume of 159 shares is 2.0% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock declined by 6.7% to $19.18. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 255.1K shares, making up 33.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $505.8 million.

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 6.18% to $5.4. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 33.8K shares, making up 12.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.

Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock decreased by 6.16% to $1.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.8 million, which is 187.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.