QQQ
+ 3.43
390.52
+ 0.87%
BTC/USD
+ 2138.04
50726.20
+ 4.4%
DIA
+ 2.10
355.29
+ 0.59%
SPY
+ 3.16
464.53
+ 0.68%
TLT
-1.53
151.35
-1.02%
GLD
+ 0.45
168.14
+ 0.27%

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 23, 2021 1:19 pm
Gainers

  • View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock rose 27.86% to $4.91 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares, making up 425.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock moved upwards by 22.01% to $7.11. As of 12:31 EST, Lightning eMotors’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 323.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $533.1 million.
  • Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stock increased by 17.11% to $7.01. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 83.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock increased by 16.11% to $10.91. Nikola’s stock is trading at a volume of 46.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 427.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock increased by 15.4% to $7.19. The current volume of 3.8 million shares is 196.93% of Hyzon Motors’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock increased by 12.87% to $3.77. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 68.35% of Sunworks’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $109.6 million.

Losers

  • Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) shares fell 14.93% to $30.52 during Thursday’s regular session. Willdan Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 286.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 562.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.3 million.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares declined by 7.57% to $3.91. Sino-Global Shipping’s stock is trading at a volume of 613.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 96.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.1 million.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock fell 7.52% to $1.26. Trading volume for Ideanomics’s stock is 11.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 119.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $625.9 million.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) stock fell 6.15% to $2.29. The company’s market cap stands at $31.6 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Movers

