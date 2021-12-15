QQQ
+ 0.05
388.15
+ 0.01%
BTC/USD
-60.91
48282.37
-0.13%
DIA
+ 0.04
356.13
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.30
463.06
+ 0.06%
TLT
-0.59
151.29
-0.39%
GLD
-0.85
166.29
-0.51%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 15, 2021 1:58 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Progressive (NYSE:PGR) shares moved upwards by 5.41% to $102.4 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 107.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 billion.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) stock increased by 3.36% to $17.21. As of 12:40 EST, Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 102.0K, which is 74.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.8 million.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) shares rose 2.25% to $14.48. Trading volume for Donegal Group's stock is 13.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $450.5 million.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares moved upwards by 2.22% to $113.17. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 63.84% of Allstate's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $32.4 billion.
  • ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) shares rose 2.22% to $25.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 41.7K, which is 20.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares increased by 1.66% to $61.59. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 58.2K, which is 56.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Losers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares fell 5.65% to $2.67 during Wednesday's regular session. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 778.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares decreased by 5.0% to $1.33. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 30.4K, which is 15.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock fell 5.0% to $23.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 192.8K shares, making up 28.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $624.8 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 4.94% to $3.08. Trading volume for Root's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $768.8 million.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares declined by 4.85% to $3.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 860.4K, which is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares decreased by 3.76% to $3.33. FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 52.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.

