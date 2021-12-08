QQQ
+ 0.93
396.90
+ 0.23%
BTC/USD
-75.32
50513.63
-0.15%
DIA
-0.43
358.17
-0.12%
SPY
+ 0.54
467.75
+ 0.11%
TLT
-2.10
153.10
-1.39%
GLD
-0.05
166.86
-0.03%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 8, 2021 12:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares increased by 5.68% to $1.49 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 59.1K shares is 23.9% of Huize Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.3 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock increased by 5.51% to $1.69. FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 16.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock increased by 5.4% to $3.9. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 708.6K shares, making up 22.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares increased by 5.33% to $3.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 296, which is 1.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.2 million.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares increased by 4.97% to $12.24. Trading volume for MBIA’s stock is 304.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 84.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.1 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares rose 3.37% to $3.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.2 million, which is 16.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $962.4 million.

Losers

  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock declined by 2.21% to $3.1 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 8.7K, which is 10.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $267.9 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares declined by 1.92% to $66.98. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 33.7K, which is 33.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stock declined by 1.61% to $95.25. As of 12:40 EST, Progressive’s stock is trading at a volume of 618.3K, which is 24.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $55.4 billion.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock fell 1.53% to $1.94. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group’s stock is 10.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares declined by 1.05% to $153.78. Trupanion’s stock is trading at a volume of 425.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 114.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock fell 1.05% to $6.6. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 45.4K shares, making up 25.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more