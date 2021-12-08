Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares increased by 5.68% to $1.49 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 59.1K shares is 23.9% of Huize Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.3 million.

Losers

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock declined by 2.21% to $3.1 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 8.7K, which is 10.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $267.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.