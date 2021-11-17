12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares increased by 3.32% to $14.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $268.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock increased by 2.23% to $1.37. This security traded at a volume of 167.6K shares come close, making up 1.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $256.3 million.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares rose 2.12% to $4.33. Diana Shipping's trading volume hit 65.2K shares by close, accounting for 5.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $396.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares rose 1.93% to $7.9. Pioneer Power Solutions's trading volume hit 57.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock increased by 1.87% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock rose 1.47% to $8.93. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares declined by 6.85% to $1.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 699.0K shares, which is 60.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares declined by 4.32% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock declined by 3.3% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares fell 2.0% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $94.8 million.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) stock declined by 1.93% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares declined by 1.92% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.