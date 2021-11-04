12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares moved upwards by 17.79% to $54.01 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, BigCommerce Holdings’s trading volume reached 141.1K shares. This is 12.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares rose 14.09% to $335.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 491.9K, accounting for 33.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock rose 12.45% to $32.87. At the close, Grid Dynamics Holdings’s trading volume reached 102.4K shares. This is 18.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares rose 10.91% to $245.0. At the close, Synaptics’s trading volume reached 61.4K shares. This is 19.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.5 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock increased by 7.21% to $179.0. Datadog’s trading volume hit 233.9K shares by close, accounting for 8.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $55.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares moved upwards by 6.02% to $64.8. The company’s market cap stands at $890.5 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares decreased by 9.06% to $83.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 105.3K shares, which is 17.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.6 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) stock decreased by 7.87% to $170.0. At the close, Universal Display’s trading volume reached 111.1K shares. This is 31.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock decreased by 7.41% to $8.0. The company’s market cap stands at $217.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) stock declined by 4.83% to $18.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $807.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares decreased by 4.53% to $11.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $822.8 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares decreased by 3.58% to $4.85. AmpliTech Gr’s trading volume hit 57.3K shares by close, accounting for 31.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
