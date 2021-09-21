Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares moved upwards by 15.3% to $2.26 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 504.2K, which is 79.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.8 million.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares increased by 5.6% to $11.86. The current volume of 59.9K shares is 55.43% of Fanhua’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $646.4 million.
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 5.27% to $14.17. Trading volume for SelectQuote’s stock is 1.4 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock moved upwards by 4.82% to $33.05. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 224.0K, which is 59.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares increased by 4.28% to $5.6. Kingsway Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 9.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $127.2 million.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock increased by 3.78% to $5.44. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 43.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
Losers
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock decreased by 3.27% to $9.34 during Tuesday’s regular session. Tiptree’s stock is trading at a volume of 46.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.7 million.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock fell 2.83% to $2.75. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 6.2K, which is 3.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.6 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 2.46% to $5.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.2 million, which is 59.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares declined by 2.2% to $2.23. As of 12:40 EST, FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 21.2K, which is 13.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $38.9 million.
- SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) shares decreased by 1.96% to $9.05. As of 12:40 EST, SiriusPoint’s stock is trading at a volume of 181.7K, which is 32.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 1.75% to $2.81. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 37.4K, which is 2.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
