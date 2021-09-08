Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares increased by 3.15% to $16.7 during Wednesday’s regular session. Oscar Health’s stock is trading at a volume of 882.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares increased by 3.04% to $87.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 147.1K, which is 52.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares rose 2.61% to $5.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 22.8K, which is 88.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.0 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock moved upwards by 2.21% to $6.06. The current volume of 7.2 million shares is 115.24% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) shares moved upwards by 1.97% to $57.24. AMERISAFE’s stock is trading at a volume of 23.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) stock rose 1.91% to $153.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 112.0K, which is 34.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
Losers
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 4.44% to $3.23 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 42.3K, which is 2.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares decreased by 4.34% to $2.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.2K, which is 15.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $31.7 million.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock decreased by 3.76% to $3.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.0 million, which is 352.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock fell 3.68% to $3.41. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 81.7K, which is 49.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
- United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares declined by 3.6% to $23.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 24.4K, which is 39.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $594.0 million.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock fell 3.59% to $143.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 116.2K, which is 51.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
