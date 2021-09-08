fbpx

QQQ
-1.72
383.83
-0.45%
BTC/USD
-6429.06
46234.84
-12.21%
DIA
-1.00
352.44
-0.28%
SPY
-0.97
452.43
-0.21%
TLT
+ 1.06
145.88
+ 0.72%
GLD
-0.06
167.77
-0.04%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 8, 2021 12:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares increased by 3.15% to $16.7 during Wednesday’s regular session. Oscar Health’s stock is trading at a volume of 882.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares increased by 3.04% to $87.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 147.1K, which is 52.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares rose 2.61% to $5.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 22.8K, which is 88.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.0 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock moved upwards by 2.21% to $6.06. The current volume of 7.2 million shares is 115.24% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) shares moved upwards by 1.97% to $57.24. AMERISAFE’s stock is trading at a volume of 23.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) stock rose 1.91% to $153.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 112.0K, which is 34.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.2 billion.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 4.44% to $3.23 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 42.3K, which is 2.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares decreased by 4.34% to $2.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.2K, which is 15.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $31.7 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock decreased by 3.76% to $3.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.0 million, which is 352.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock fell 3.68% to $3.41. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 81.7K, which is 49.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares declined by 3.6% to $23.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 24.4K, which is 39.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $594.0 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock fell 3.59% to $143.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 116.2K, which is 51.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Vericity (NASDAQ: VERY) shares increased by 10.15% to $10.9 during Friday's regular session. As read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers AMERISAFE (NASDAQ: AMSF) stock increased by 3.67% to $64.36 during Monday's regular session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares moved upwards by 60.06% to $19.24 during Tuesday's read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) shares rose 6.06% to $31.83 during Friday's regular session. As of read more