Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock increased by 15.11% to $4.68 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 8.0 million, which is 443.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares increased by 4.39% to $5.46. Trading volume for Root’s stock is 8.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 183.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 2.73% to $3.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 15.4K, which is 1.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $33.4 million.
- Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock rose 1.35% to $180.37. As of 12:40 EST, Kinsale Capital Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 20.7K, which is 19.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) stock increased by 1.14% to $26.09. Trading volume for Old Republic Intl’s stock is 899.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 53.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.9 billion.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock increased by 1.11% to $14.54. The current volume of 11.7K shares is 16.57% of Fanhua’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $782.3 million.
Losers
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 9.03% to $3.63 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 220.2K, which is 9.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock fell 6.86% to $2.89. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 32.5K, which is 24.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.4 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Prudential (NYSE:PUK) stock declined by 4.49% to $40.49. Prudential’s stock is trading at a volume of 260.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 114.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 billion.
- Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) shares declined by 3.79% to $3.56. The current volume of 967.2K shares is 26.99% of Genworth Finl’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares fell 3.17% to $6.88. The current volume of 71.3K shares is 49.3% of Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.9 million.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock declined by 3.05% to $5.41. FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 12.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 70.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.